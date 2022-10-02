American Research & Management Co. Sells 950 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in ResMed by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 155,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $218.30. 521,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

