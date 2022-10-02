American Research & Management Co. Sells 530 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

