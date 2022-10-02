American Research & Management Co. Sells 317 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CL traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.