American Research & Management Co. Sells 248 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 1.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.61. 820,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,546. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

