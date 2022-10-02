American Research & Management Co. Purchases 750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,089. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

