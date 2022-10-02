American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14,037.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,573 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 16,108,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

