American Research & Management Co. Has $608,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. 917,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,648. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.