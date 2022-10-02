American Research & Management Co. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
