American Research & Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

WTFCP stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 155,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $28.64.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

