American Research & Management Co. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in DexCom by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DexCom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.54. 2,032,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,714. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

