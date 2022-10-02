American Research & Management Co. Acquires 1,319 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.