American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $134.91 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

