AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000.

