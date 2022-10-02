Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 540,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,594. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
