Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 540,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,594. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

