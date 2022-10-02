Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.49.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %
AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.83.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
