Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.49.

AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

