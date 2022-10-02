Altrucoin (ALTRU) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Altrucoin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
