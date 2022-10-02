Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,867 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

