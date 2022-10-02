Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

EMR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,789. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

