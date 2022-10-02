Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,210. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

