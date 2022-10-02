Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

