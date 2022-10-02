Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $96.76. 6,728,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

