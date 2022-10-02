Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.