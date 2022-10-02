Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

