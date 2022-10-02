Alpha5 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,469.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $892,343.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha5 coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 Coin Profile

Alpha5’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

