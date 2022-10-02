Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 6,209 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

