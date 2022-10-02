Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $626,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

