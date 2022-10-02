Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

