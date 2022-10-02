Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3,237.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,692 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.02. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $211.38 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
