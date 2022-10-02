Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

