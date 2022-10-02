Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.