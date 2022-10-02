Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
