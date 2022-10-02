Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.57 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

