Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.