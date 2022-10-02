Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

