Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

