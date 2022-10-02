Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
ASTL opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$938.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.16. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.27.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
