Akzo Nobel Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

