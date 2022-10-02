Akzo Nobel Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
AKZOY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
