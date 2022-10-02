Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) One Day Volume Hits $22,548.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Akropolis Delphi has a market cap of $120,408.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis Delphi

Akropolis Delphi’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

