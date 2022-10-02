Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,022. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

