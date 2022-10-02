Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,022. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
