Airbloc (ABL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.93 Million

Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc’s launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes.The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node.(korean)”

