Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Aion has a total market cap of $19.67 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00316624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00132213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,750,463 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

