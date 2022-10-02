Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

