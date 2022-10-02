Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $64.32. 3,208,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

