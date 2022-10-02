Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VPL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 866,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,411. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.