Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.7 %

AJRD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,340. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Insider Activity at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

