Aeon (AEON) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00274816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00606361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00605995 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.