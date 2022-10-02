Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro Company Profile

AGRO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 1,445,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $923.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also

