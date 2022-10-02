Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 9,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

