Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.30. 2,924,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,626. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

