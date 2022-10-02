Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Accenture worth $268,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $257.30. 2,924,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,626. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average of $297.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

