Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $104,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.60. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

